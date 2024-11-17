MENA ICT Forum To Showcase AI, 5G, Startup Innovation At Dead Sea

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of King Abdullah, the 10th Middle East and North Africa ICT Forum is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday at the Dead Sea area.

Organised by the Information and Communications Association (int@j), in cooperation with the of Digital and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Investment, the two-day forum is expected to bring together some 3,000 participants from 40 countries, including influential figures from Jordan and beyond.

The forum's agenda includes 86 high-profile speakers, featuring policymakers and global experts who will address key issues such as international ICT cooperation, global competition, innovation, business solutions, and digital services, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Throughout the event, a series of interactive sessions will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to explore emerging trends and challenges in the region's technology sector.

The forum will also delve into the pivotal role of telecommunications infrastructure in accelerating digital transformation across the MENA region, covering advanced topics like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, cybersecurity, smart cities, FinTech, MedTech, and EdTech.

Discussions will also highlight how these technologies are driving digital transformation, supporting business growth in the region, and how large corporations are fueling innovation by investing in startups and leveraging AI, IoT, and big data to build sustainable, smart cities.

This year's forum will feature the "Arab Startup Village," where over 100 startups will present their products and technologies to investors and decision-makers.

A series of one-on-one meetings will provide startups with the opportunity to pitch their ideas to leading regional investors.

Discussions will also focus on how AI can drive economic growth and innovation in the region while addressing challenges in digital transformation.

For the first time, the forum will introduce the ICT Innovation Awards, recognising excellence in four categories: The Impact Award for companies making a lasting, positive impact on society, and the Technology and Innovation Award for cutting-edge technology solutions that push the boundaries of the industry.

The other two categories are the Industry Award for companies demonstrating excellence in applying technology to business and the International Award for companies whose global contributions have had a significant international impact.