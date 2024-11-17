Business Delegation To Visit UK To Explore Trade, Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Jordanian business delegation on Monday is scheduled to begin a visit to the United Kingdom to explore trade and opportunities and boost economic ties between the two countries.

Organised by the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA), the several-day trip will include meetings with business leaders in London, Scotland and Wales, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The delegation, representing sectors such as energy, finance, education, tourism, services, contracting and general trade, aims to promote Jordan as a destination for investment and partnership.

Discussions will focus on promoting trade agreements, identifying investment opportunities and showcasing Jordan's economic potential in high value sectors.

Key outcomes of the visit are expected to include signing several memoranda of understanding with British Chambers of Commerce to enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation.

JBA President Hamdi Tabbaa said that the visit is part of ongoing efforts to expand economic cooperation between Jordan and the UK.

"This initiative focuses on increasing trade, boosting Jordanian exports to the UK and attracting investment in key sectors such as industry, services and trade," he said.

The delegates also aim to expand tourism cooperation, which would boost cultural and economic ties, while fostering partnerships with UK universities and institutions to promote research, innovation and knowledge exchange.

Plans include joint workshops on advanced technology and other collaborative initiatives.

According to official figures from the Department of Statistics, bilateral trade between Jordan and the UK totalled JD193 million in the first eight months of 2024, with Jordanian exports accounting for JD37 million, according to Petra.