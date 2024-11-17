UNDP, Japan Provide Ukraine With 7 Autotransformers, 5 Gas Turbines, And Thousands Of Generators This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the of Japan, Ukraine received seven high-voltage autotransformers, five turbines, and thousands of generators that will help the power system survive.

This is said in a statement released by the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine following discussions between Deputy of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mariana Betsa and Resident Representative of UNDP in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers, Ukrinform reports.

“Jaco Cilliers shared the information about the ongoing projects that UNDP, together with its partners, are implementing in Ukraine and focused on the assistance provided to the energy sector of Ukraine. Only this year, with the support of UNDP and the Government of Japan, Ukraine received seven high-voltage autotransformers, five gas turbines and thousands of generators, which will help the Ukrainian energy system to resist and provide citizens with light and heat,” the statement says.

As noted, the parties discussed the possibilities of increasing UNDP's assistance to the Ukrainian

government in overcoming the devastating consequences of the Russian armed aggression, particularly the restoration of destroyed civilian and critical infrastructure, humanitarian demining, as well as in the preparation of regions of Ukraine for the winter period.

“We are grateful for the assistance that UNDP provides to the Government of Ukraine on a regular basis. Millions of Ukrainians feel and appreciate your work in our country. We count on the continued implementation of joint projects with UNDP to overcome the negative consequences of the Russian war for the population of Ukraine,” Mariana Betsa said.

Mariana Betsa and Jaco Cilliers agreed to promote further intensification of cooperation to extend UNDP's assistance to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the United States has already allocated EUR 825 million this year for the restoration of Ukraine's energy system, which has been heavily damaged by Russian attacks.

Photo: MFA