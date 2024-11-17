UN: At Least 183 Civilians Killed And 903 Injured In Russian Strikes In Ukraine In October

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overall, 12,162 civilians were killed and 26,919 were in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion, to October 31, 2024.

This is said in a report issued by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), Ukrinform reports.

The report stresses that the total number of civilian casualties is likely to be underestimated in cities where prolonged intense hostilities took place at the beginning of the Russian armed attack in 2022, such as Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region).

As noted, Russian armed forces intensified their long-range drone (loitering munitions) attacks across the country, with over 1,900 strikes reported throughout the month.

Ukraine's defense forces shoot down 102 enemy missiles and 42

The strikes or falling debris from the munitions' interception killed six civilians and injured 21, and damaged civilian property and infrastructure. Beyond the loss of life and injuries, the near-daily frequency of these attacks, paired with constant air raid sirens, significantly disrupted civilian life.

In October, 80% of casualties occurred near the frontline, particularly from aerial bombardments, artillery shelling, MLRS strikes and short-range drone attacks, with the highest numbers in Kherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

The vast majority of civilian casualties (94%) and damage to educational and health facilities (96%) in October occurred in territory controlled by Ukraine.

At least six attacks struck vessels and seaport infrastructure in territory controlled by Ukraine (Odesa region) in October. One attack struck a port in territory occupied by the Russian Federation (Zaporizhzhia region).

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine operates on the basis of an agreement between the Ukrainian government and the OHCHR of July 31, 2014.

As Ukrinform reported, the UN called on Russia to stop strikes on Ukraine's energy system.