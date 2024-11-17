Kuwait Amir Rep. To Deliver GCC Summit Invitation To Oman Sultan

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, left UAE, heading to the Sultanate of Oman, to hand over an invitation from His Highness the Amir to the Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. The invite is to the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council meeting, for gulf heads of state, to be held in Kuwait on December 1. (end) amh

