Kuwait Amir Rep. To Deliver GCC Summit Invitation To Oman Sultan
Date
11/17/2024 7:09:07 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ABU DHABI, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, left UAE, heading to the Sultanate of Oman, to hand over an invitation from His Highness the Amir to the Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.
The invite is to the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council meeting, for gulf heads of state, to be held in Kuwait on December 1. (end)
amh
MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108895053
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.