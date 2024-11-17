عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hon. Choylin Yim Douglas, Minister For Culture And Tourism, Officially Opens Newly Renovated SPTO Reception Area In Suva, Fiji


11/17/2024 6:00:39 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hon. Choylin Yim Douglas, Minister for Culture and Tourism, Officially Opens Newly Renovated SPTO Reception Area in Suva, Fiji Suva, Fiji – 12th November 2024: [...]

legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN17112024003118003196ID1108894949


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search