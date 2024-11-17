Tesla announces its sixth recall of year involving Cybertrucks

(MENAFN) Tesla is recalling 2,431 Cybertrucks due to a potential fault in their drive inverters that could lead to a loss of power to the wheels. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this defect poses an increased risk of crashes, prompting the automaker to take action to address the issue.



This recall is the sixth for the Cybertruck model within the past year, highlighting ongoing challenges with the vehicle. The affected vehicles were produced over a span of nearly nine months, from November 6 of last year to July 30 of this year.



The recall report specifies that the issue is linked to the drive inverters, which are equipped with metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET). These components are believed to be at the root of the potential power loss problem.



Owners of the impacted Cybertrucks will receive mailed notifications about the recall in early January, as outlined by the NHTSA. Tesla has not yet detailed the specific steps it will take to resolve the issue.

