Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Prykarpattia

On Sunday morning, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia, causing a fire.

That is according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“In the morning, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility, causing a fire. There are no casualties,” the report says.

As noted, 91 rescuers and 28 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the fire.

At 11:46, the fire was extinguished.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia used about 120 missiles and 90 drones in its attack on Ukraine: air defense forces intercepted and destroyed more than 140 aerial targets.