Musk privately meets with Iran’s UN envoy

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, reportedly met with Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, in New York on Monday, according to sources cited by the *New York Times*. The meeting was described by Iranian officials as an effort to ease tensions between the US and Iran, with one source calling the conversation "positive" and "good news."



Musk has not publicly commented on the meeting, and both the Iranian mission to the UN and spokespersons for US President-elect Donald have declined to address the reports. Musk's growing influence within Trump’s inner circle is notable, with the incoming president recently naming Musk to lead a new department focused on government efficiency.



The meeting comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, particularly following Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Despite Trump's hardline stance, recent comments from Iranian leaders suggest a willingness to negotiate, contingent on the US demonstrating a shift in its approach. However, any potential talks may be complicated by the ongoing Gaza conflict and Washington’s strong support of Israel.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894400