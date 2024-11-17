Australia restricts children under 16 from using social media

(MENAFN) Australia's premier on Thursday called to restrict children under 16 from using social media, stating that the pervasive impact of platforms including and TikTok was "doing real harm to our kids".



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that giants would be held accountable for enforcing the age limit and could face substantial fines if regulators find that young users are bypassing the restrictions.



Australia is one of the vanguard of countries aiming to clean up social media, and the suggested age limit might be one of the world's toughest measures aimed at children.



"This one is for the mums and dads. Social media is doing real harm to kids and I'm calling time on it," Albanese informed journalists outside parliament.



The new policies would be displayed to state and territory leaders this week, ahead of being introduced to parliament in late November.



Once enacted, the technology platforms will be given a one-year grace period to determine how to implement and impose the restriction.



"The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access," Albanese stated, explaining what he dubbed a "world-leading" reform.

