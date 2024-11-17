Union Minister Of Textiles Inaugurates Textile Pavilion At 43Rd India International Trade Fair At Bharat Mandapam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16 November 2024, Delhi: Union of Textiles Shri. Giriraj Singh inaugurated the Textile Pavilion under the Special Handloom & Handicraft cum Sale at India International Trade Fair (IITF) in the august presence of Shri. Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles Shri. Giriraj Singh and Shri. Pabitra Margherita visited various stalls in the pavilion and interacted with Handloom weavers and artisans.



Speaking at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF), HMOT emphasized the importance of carbon fibers in the textile industry and India is focusing on amplification of Technical Textiles. There are 12 verticals or sectors in Technical Textiles, HMOT added. PM has given ₹1500/- crores for R&D in this sector and our country giving more attention in the export of Technical Textiles and Technical textiles will become the economic backbone of India, said Shri Giriraj Singh. As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, theme of this event is inspired by 'Janjatiya' community, HMOT added.



Shri. Giriraj Singh emphasized that the Government is trying to improve the textile value chain for better income opportunities for the weavers and their families. He also said that India has the largest handloom community in the world focused around sustainability and energy efficiency. The world is moving towards usage of sustainable products and handloom industry produces zero-carbon footprint and does not consume any energy and Handloom industry is also a zero-water footprint sector.



Sh. Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles, while visiting the exhibition and live display of handloom and handicrafts, has stressed upon strengthening handloom and handicrafts to boost production and to increase their earnings to engage communities. He also emphasized the importance of preserving India's rich craft heritage while adapting to modern market needs. Smt. Rachna Shah, Secretary Textiles, Smt. Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner, Handloom and other senior officers of Ministry of Textiles attended the inaugural function.

