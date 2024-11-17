Youtube, Snapchat Tutorials Fuel Disturbing Trend From Haryana Students' Bomb Prank To Baba Siddique's Shooters

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Haryana News: A group of class 12 students from a school in Haryana have been suspended after allegedly setting off a remote controlled firecracker-like bomb beneath their female science teacher's chair, as part of a misguided prank.

The students, who reportedly learned how to make the explosive from YouTube tutorials, carried out the dangerous act which could have resulted in serious consequences.

This shocking incident draws parallels to another concerning case in Mumbai, where shooters linked to politician Baba Siddique's murder were found to have used mobile phones and social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram for communication. It was revealed that the accused shooters – Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap – also used YouTube videos to learn shooting techniques.

Both incidents highlight the disturbing trend of individuals using online platforms to learn dangerous skills, with serious repercussions.

The incident unfolded when the students, upset after being scolded by the teacher, decided to get back at her with a prank . One student placed a bomb-like firecracker under the teacher's chair while another detonated it using a remote control. Fortunately, the teacher narrowly escaped injury, and the explosion caused no harm.

“Had the teacher been sitting, it could have been catastrophic,” one source explained.“But, luckily, she was away from her desk at the time of the blast.”

What makes this story even more alarming is that the students reportedly learned how to make the bomb from YouTub .