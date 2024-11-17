Missile Attack On Vinnytsia Region: Critical Infrastructure, Educational Facilities Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia region on November 17, seven civilian structures were damaged, including educational institutions, a residential apartment building, and garages in several districts of the region. Critical infrastructure was also affected.

This information was reported by the Vinnytsia on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Damage was recorded to critical infrastructure, seven civilian buildings, including educational institutions, a residential apartment building, and garages. Significant destruction was inflicted on the rowing base of the Youth Sports School. Additionally, two civilian vehicles were damaged," the police reported.

As of 15:00, the police had received 13 reports regarding the aftermath of the enemy attack. Investigative and operational police teams, forensic experts, bomb disposal technicians, and rescue workers are currently on the scene.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that there were no casualties.

Earlier reports from Ukrinform indicated that the Russian attack on Vinnytsia region on Sunday resulted in hits on critical infrastructure facilities.