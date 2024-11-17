World Reacting To Russia's Massive Strike On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) International politicians and diplomats condemned Russia's latest massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the leaders' posts on social media.

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink , commenting on the Russian attack on Ukrainian territory, reminded that Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine poses a threat to all of Europe.

"Early this morning, Russia launched a massive attack against Ukraine, with an estimated 120 missiles & 90 drones and causing widespread damage to critical civilian infrastructure across the country. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine threatens the security of all of Europe," she wrote on X.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide expressed support for Ukraine against the background of the massive attack by Russia.



“As temperatures drop and Ukraine nears 1000 days of war, Russia launched massive air strikes against civilians, seemingly targeting energy infrastructure. Norway condemns this illegal war and continues to Stand with Ukraine, providing arms and support against Russia's aggression," he wrote on X.

Former British Defense Minister Grant Shapps urged not to forget that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure constitute war crimes. "Let's not forget that Putin's attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure are war crimes. Targeting civilian essentials like electricity violates international law, inc. the Geneva Conventions. Illegal, immoral, and demands accountability," he wrote.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp stressed that as the 1,000th day approaches since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia is showing that it has no intention of stopping its aggression.

"Once again, Ukraine acted with strength and resilience, repelling this massive attack aimed at energy infrastructure. The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine in every way: politically, militarily, financially, and morally," said the head of the foreign ministry.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said the large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine is a reminder that nothing has changed and that Putin is not interested in peace.

"As we celebrate the anniversary of our nation's fight for freedom, Ukraine faced one of the largest Russian rocket attacks against its territory. A stark reminder that nothing has truly changed. The dictator has no interest in peace. Don't be fooled," he added.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said with the help of missile strikes, Putin seeks to weaken the resolve of the country, which he believed "would be beaten in days."

"Russia's deplorable strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, ahead of Ukraine's 3rd winter of war, further shows Putin's desire to weaken the resolve of a country he thought would be beaten in days. It won't work. We stand with Ukraine. Today and for as long as it takes," he wrote on X.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the attack, Russia employed nearly 120 missiles and 90 drones while air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets.

During the night hours and Sunday morning, Ukraine's Defense Forces downed several Kh-101/55, Kinzhal, Iskander-M (KN-23) missiles,

likely a hypersonic Zircon-type missile, and up to a dozen one-way attack drones targeting Kyiv.

In the capital, the air alert was announced twice and lasted almost five hours in total. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, two women were injured.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha , commenting on Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities, said this was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's response to those leaders who called or met with him recently.