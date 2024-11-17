Enemy Shells Village In Kupiansk District: One Killed, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 17, Russian shelled the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring another.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

“On November 17, around 05:00, Russian troops fired on the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district. A 61-year-old woman was killed. An 84-year-old man was wounded,” the report says.

Private households were damaged.

Threeas Russia shells Kherson suburbs

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs and drones, damaging houses.