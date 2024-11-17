Enemy Shells Village In Kupiansk District: One Killed, One Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of November 17, Russian troops shelled the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring another.
The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“On November 17, around 05:00, Russian troops fired on the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district. A 61-year-old woman was killed. An 84-year-old man was wounded,” the report says.
Private households were damaged.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs and drones, damaging houses.
