Burshtyn Left With No Central Heating After Russian Attack

In western Ukraine's Prykarpattia, local authorities deployed all available Invincibility Points, open 24/7, to keep residents warm as central heating was severed after a Russian missile attack on the generation facility in the area.

Burshtyn Mayor Vasyl Andriyeshyn announced this on page, Ukrinform reports.

"Today we were again targeted in a missile attack. As a result of the strike, the heat generating company that provides Burshtyn with central heating sustained damage. In this situation, it is important that the Invincibility Points operate. We have 10 of them. Now they are open around the clock," Andriyeshyn assured.

According to the official, central heating will return to people's homes in two to three days.

Despite the consequences of the Russian attack, Burshtyn authorities decided not to close schools. Tomorrow, schools and day care facilities will operate as usual. If necessary, educational facilities, as well as a local hospital, will be heated with the help of mobile electrical devices.

"Regarding seriously ill patients, there are several of them, we have already arranged with Rohatyn and Halych hospitals. Maybe we will move them there on Monday," Andriyeshyn said.

He also asks people to keep calm and support each other. At the same time, residents are urged to use electrical appliances with caution.

As reported earlier, heating supply was severed to Burshtyn in Ivano-Frankivsk region after a Russian missile strike November 17.