Qatar Participates In International Conference On Higher Education In Mexico

Doha: The State of Qatar participated in the international on higher education, held in the United Mexican States, at the invitation of the Mexican National Association of Universities.

Qatar's delegation, which participated in the conference as a guest of honor, included representatives of a number of relevant state entities. The delegation made presentations that highlighted the pioneering Qatari experience in the field of higher education while reviewing opportunities for cooperation with universities in Latin America.

On the sidelines of the conference, Secretary of Public Education of the United Mexican States HE Mario Delgado met with a delegation from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) led by Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs Dr. Hareb Mohammed Al Jabri, during which they discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of education and higher education. The delegation also actively participated in fruitful dialogue discussions.

The active Qatari participation in the international conference on higher education in Mexico came as a confirmation of the State of Qatar's commitment to enhancing international cooperation in the field of education and exchanging expertise with various countries worldwide.