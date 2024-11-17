Two Energy Workers Killed In Odesa Region In Large-Scale Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa region, two workers, Dmytro Kaminnyi and Maksym Sharhorodskyi, were killed during a massive Russian attack on November 17. They were working at one of the substations operated by the national energy company, Ukrenergo.

This tragic news was reported by the of Energy on , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, during today's enemy attack, a tragedy occurred - two Ukrenergo energy workers, Dmytro Kaminnyi and Maksym Sharhorodskyi, were killed. They were working at a substation in Odesa region that was directly targeted by the strike," the statement reads.

The Ministry provided further details about the victims:

Dmytro Kaminnyi was 41 years old and had been with Ukrenergo for 16 years. He started as an electrical technician and eventually became a dispatcher at the substation, demonstrating exceptional professionalism. Dmytro is survived by his 10-year-old daughter.

Maksym Sharhorodskyi, aged 44, dedicated almost 20 years to the energy sector. He joined Ukrenergo in 2005 as an electrical fitter and progressed to a dispatcher role. Notably, Maksym served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the start of the full-scale invasion until May 2023. Upon his return, he resumed his duties as an electrical technician. Maksym leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter.

The Ministry of Energy and the entire community of Ukrainian energy workers expressed their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

The Ministry emphasized the bravery and dedication of Ukrainian energy workers, who continue to ensure the lights stay on in Ukrainian homes, despite the ongoing attacks.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, since the evening of November 16, the Russian forces targeted Ukraine's energy sector with various types of missiles launched from air, land, and sea, as well as Shahed kamikaze drones.