National Traffic Safety Committee Marks World Day Of Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Traffic Safety Committee, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic, organized an event on Sunday to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic under the theme "Remember -Support - Act," in the presence of a number of officers, representatives of the concerned authorities, and a number of students from military colleges and in the State of Qatar.

On this occasion, Director General of Traffic Major General Abdul Aziz bin Jassim Al Thani said that the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which was designated by the United Nations on the third Sunday of November of each year, comes this year under the slogan (Remember - Support - Act). He noted that the goal of holding this day is related to remembering the victims who lost their lives, as well as supporting people who sustained serious injuries as a result of road accidents, and working to provide support to them and their families.

He added that the General Directorate of Traffic aims, through marking this anniversary, to highlight the importance of traffic safety and raise awareness among community members of the dangers of traffic accidents, which are today considered one of the key causes of death and disability worldwide. It is also an occasion to appreciate the efforts made by police officers and rescue and emergency teams.

He noted that the General Directorate of Traffic, along with the concerned traffic authorities in the country, has taken several measures to reduce traffic accidents, based on the fourth strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to (raise the level of traffic safety on the roads).

The Director General of Traffic said that traffic data and indicators in the country during the past years showed a significant decrease in deaths and serious injuries resulting from traffic accidents, as the traffic accident death rate per 100,000 people reached (5.3) deaths during 2023, which is less than the global rate of (15) deaths per 100,000 people.

For his part, Member and Secretary of the National Traffic Safety Committee Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Radi Al Hajri said that the State of Qatar has paid great attention to the issue of traffic safety, sensing its importance in preserving the country's human and economic resources.

Al Hajri indicated that the country, based on its legal and humanitarian responsibility, has established a National Traffic Safety Committee headed by HE the Minister of Interior and with the membership of all parties concerned with traffic safety as a leading national institution that is responsible for drawing up the country's traffic policy in all its legislative, educational, cultural, health, technical, and engineering fields to achieve the highest standards of traffic safety in a way that preserves the country's human and economic resources.

He added that thanks to the sound traffic policies adopted by the committee and as a result of the great interest given by the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to the issue of traffic safety, in addition to the cooperation of all parties and their commitment to implementing the policies drawn up by the committee in this field, the State of Qatar has been able to achieve significant progress in reducing the rate of deaths and injuries resulting from road accidents.

He explained that despite the advanced results achieved by the State of Qatar in reducing the rate of deaths and injuries resulting from road accidents, the ambition is still great in achieving further progress in the field of traffic safety.

In turn, Director of the Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programs Department at the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani stressed that traffic accidents remain a major challenge in the fields of public health and development around the world, as approximately 1.3 million people die and up to 50 million people are injured each year due to these accidents, which may be serious and lead to long-term physical and psychological disabilities, which greatly affects families and communities.

He pointed out that the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is an appropriate opportunity to highlight the need to raise awareness among drivers and all road users about traffic safety and to call for strengthening measures that would prevent and reduce injuries resulting from traffic accidents, provide safe roads and vehicles, and encourage safe driving.

He also addressed the achievements made by the State of Qatar in improving traffic safety, including the remarkable improvement witnessed in the country's infrastructure, which is in line with international road safety standards, and the implementation of several traffic laws that cover various aspects of traffic safety, including speed limits, the use of seat belts and helmets, child restraints, and not using mobile phones while driving, praising the rapid response of emergency services and the health sector in transporting the injured and providing swift and necessary medical care.

For his part, Head of Vascular and Trauma Surgery at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) Sheikh Dr. Hassan bin Ali AI-Thani discussed the risks of road accidents and their negative effects on individuals and societies, revealing a set of global figures and statistics that indicate the seriousness of road accidents and the resulting deaths and injuries that leave serious health and economic impacts.

He pointed out the efforts of the health sector in the State of Qatar in confronting road accidents, the attempts to reduce injuries, and the efforts of medical teams in dealing with cases. He stressed the importance of the joint responsibility of all concerned parties and families to confront road accidents, and the role of awareness efforts among all segments of society, while adhering to traffic laws and road safety, as studies have proven that adherence to implementing these laws and following safety guidelines plays an important role in reducing injuries.

In special remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Assistant Director of the Media and Traffic Awareness Department at the General Directorate of Traffic Lieutenant Colonel Jaber Mohamed Odaiba said that the General Directorate of Traffic works according to a strategy that covers all aspects of accidents and their causes through traffic awareness, reviewing road safety and targeting drivers to raise their level of awareness, as part of a plan implemented throughout the year.

The Assistant Director of the Media and Traffic Awareness Department said that this topic comes in partnership with all parties represented by the Public Works Authority, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Public Health, and representatives of media institutions, with the aim of addressing all causes to reduce traffic accident rates.

In a similar statement to QNA, pediatric emergency medicine consultant at Sidra Medicine Dr. Khalid Al Yafei said that some children are exposed to road accidents while inside the vehicle, and a percentage of them are exposed to accidents while they are on the roads using scooters or bicycles.

He added that most of the ages received due to traffic accidents range from one week to 14 years, indicating that all cases of children received in this regard are fully examined to determine the severity of the injury to provide appropriate treatment swiftly without any delay to avoid any complications, according to the followed protocol.

During a presentation at the event, Al Yafei spoke about road accidents among children, stressing that it is a serious global problem and is considered the main cause of death among children and youth, as approximately 220,000 children and youth die annually as a result of road accidents, while more than 600 deaths per day can be avoided.

He reviewed a number of statistics related to traffic accidents, the number of deaths, and the severity of injuries, stressing the importance of working to increase awareness in society and focusing on the use of traffic safety and security measures, such as adherence to seat belts, helmets, and other means of protection in accordance with the law.

For his part, Director of Land Transport Planning Department at the Ministry of Transport Saleh Saeed Al Marri indicated that the ministry is keen on joint work and coordination with all relevant authorities in the country to improve road safety and reduce traffic accidents. It also works on developing effective plans, programs, and strategies to enhance the quality and management of demand for transportation and strive to achieve balance and integration between private and public transportation services.

He pointed out that the ministry has prepared a number of major projects to improve the transportation system and raise the levels of road safety in the country, reviewing the future plans that the Ministry of Transport is working on, including auditing road safety on the existing road network, updating the comprehensive plan for bicycles, in addition to studying and preparing smart mobility strategies within cities.

On the sidelines of the event, an accompanying exhibition was inaugurated, showcasing various entities' contributions to promoting safety standards and raising traffic awareness.

The program featured a documentary on enhancing traffic safety in the State of Qatar, highlighting the efforts made and measures taken that led to a decrease in the rate of traffic accident deaths and enhancing constructive cooperation between the National Traffic Safety Committee and other entities in the country to achieve the desired goals.