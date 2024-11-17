Ukrainian Border Guards Repel Russian Assault Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Kramatorsk Border Guard Detachment successfully repelled a Russian assault destroying two infantry fighting (IFVs).

This was reported by the of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

According to Klymenko, the Russian forces attempted to storm the position held by the Kramatorsk border guards with two infantry units. The assault began after heavy artillery preparation using 120-mm mortars. Under the cover of fire and supported by two IFVs, the enemy launched an attack from the front and the left flank.

"The State Border Guard Service servicemen engaged in an intense battle that lasted over two hours," Klymenko noted.

's

With the aid of aerial reconnaissance and support from nearby positions, the border guards managed to destroy two IFVs and eliminate 12 Russian soldiers, while capturing two more as prisoners.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, near Vovchansk, border guards used drones to strike Russian positions and destroy military equipment.