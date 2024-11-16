Border Guards Destroy Russian Truck With Ammunition Using Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards used an FPV drone to destroy a Russian truck carrying ammunition in the area near the northern border.

The State Border Guard Service published a relevant on its websit , according to Ukrinform.



"The destruction of the truck disrupted the of ammunition and resources to a certain sector, which significantly reduced the enemy's combat effectiveness in this area," the statement says.

As noted, this area comes under Russian strikes almost every day.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, air reconnaissance units from a Ukrainian border detachment targeted an ammunition depot and two shelters of Russian invaders in the Kharkiv sector.