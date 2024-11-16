Kuwaiti Junior Girls Draw With Bahraini Counterparts In Friendly Match

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's junior girls' team tied with its Bahraini counterpart in a friendly match held in Manama on Saturday with a score of (2-2). Kuwaiti Junior Girls Football Association Board Member and Head of the Delegation Hanan Al-Hardan told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the team participates in two friendly matches against the Bahraini team during the training camp in preparation for upcoming events. (end) ka

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.