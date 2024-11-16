Those Dreaming Of J & K's Independence Unaware Of Ground Realities: Dr Farooq

The veteran politician said the fact that the Indian team is not likely to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy early next year shows the strained relations between the two countries.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a private function here, Abdullah also expressed grief over the death of children in a fire at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district and demanded a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

Asked about the Oxford University's debating society Oxford Union hosting an event titled“This house believes in the independent state of Kashmir” on Thursday, the former chief minister said there are people who want to do such things across the world.

“It is not easy to be independent. On one side, there is Pakistan, a nuclear power, and on the other, there is China, another nuclear power. How is it possible? Where is your economy as you are dependent on everything? Those who are doing this are living abroad and do not know the ground situation. They have wrong thinking because we are part of India and will remain so,” Abdullah said.

Responding to another question on the Indian cricket team's refusal to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, he said,“Let them not go...it shows our strained relations with Pakistan.”

Asked about his opinion on keeping sports and politics distant, Abdullah said,“Nowadays sports has become politics. It was never kept independent.”

“The wrestlers in the country faced cruelty when a BJP member of Parliament was in-charge (of the body). What action was taken against him?” he said, adding,“We are making a lot of noise but how much truth is given out by the media? You too are crumbling under the weight of the government.”

He asked the media persons to start revealing the truth without any fear of the government and its agencies.“When you are free, ask me questions.”

' BJP Using Article 370 To Weaken Congress, Win Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls '

The BJP's onslaught on the Congress over Article 370 of the Constitution is aimed at weakening the opposition party and winning the elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday.

However, the veteran leader said they will not allow the Congress to be weakened and expressed hope that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in the Assembly polls in both the states.

Talking to reporters after attending a private function here, Abdullah said he has no doubt about the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about the statements of Congress leaders that there is no mention of restoration of Article 370 in a recently-passed resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdullah said they have their own purpose because their party is under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah“shouting repeatedly at them just to win the elections”.

“They (BJP) are thinking that they will weaken the Congress but we will not allow that to happen,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, adding,“We are hopeful that they (INDIA alliance) will win the elections.”

On the criticism of Kashmir-based political parties of the NC government in the Union Territory for allegedly misleading people on the resolution by linking it to Article 370, Abdullah said they are free to raise questions.

“Our (election) manifesto is before the public and we are following it,” he said.

Abdullah responded angrily to a question about the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and asked,“What type of a response do you want from the Centre to the resolution for restoration of statehood? How long has this (NC) government been formed? Do you want statehood to fall from the sky?”

“Statehood will be returned (to Jammu and Kashmir) and I have no doubt over it. Earlier, some people used to say that (Assembly) polls will not take place (in Jammu and Kashmir) but the elections happened. They (BJP) launched a propaganda that they will form the government but what happened?” he asked.

On Shah's statement that Modi is determined to amend the Waqf Act despite resistance from key opposition leaders, the former Union minister quipped,“He is the owner of India. Let him do what he wants. He is the king.”

Asked about the BJP's“Batenge Toh Katenge” slogan, the NC leader said,“What is the meaning of this slogan? Aren't we one? Is India not united? India is about unity in diversity. As long as we strengthen our diversity, India will be strong. We have to strengthen the diversity for a strong India.”

