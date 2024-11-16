11 More Innocent People Murdered, 11 Injured In Israeli Zionist Airstrikes On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 17 (NNN-NNA) – Eleven more innocent people killed, and 11 others yesterday, in Israeli Zionist on southern and eastern Lebanon.

According to report, six people from the same family were murdered, and 11 others were injured, in an Israeli raid on a house, in the village of Khreibeh, in the eastern Baalbek-Hermel Governorate.

In addition, five employees of the Nabatieh municipality were also murdered in an Israeli Zionist raid that targeted a municipal warehouse, the report said.

Military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Israeli Zionist warplanes and drones carried out about 90 raids yesterday, on villages and towns in southern and eastern Lebanon, and Israeli Zionist artillery bombarded 16 villages and towns with about 75 shells.

In separate statements yesterday, Hezbollah announced that, it destroyed an Israeli Zionist Merkava tank with a guided missile, in the village of Chamaa, southern Lebanon, which led to casualties among its barbaric crew.

The group added that, it targeted with missiles, gatherings of Israeli Zionist soldiers and vehicles, that infiltrated towns in the border area in southern Lebanon, and targeted with rockets several Israeli Zionist sites and gatherings in northern Israel, including those in the cities of Acre, Haifa, Safed, and Kiryat Shmona.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli Zionist airstrikes on Lebanon, since the beginning of the war reached 3,452, and injuries went up to 14,664.– NNN-NNA

