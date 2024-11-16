A Tribute To Prof. Ghulam Rasul Bacha

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Prof. Ghulam Rasul Bacha

By Dr Masoodi

In my childhood, the grandeur of the Bacha family's four-story Kashmiri architectural marvel in Sopore always captured my imagination as I walked from my maternal home in Sufi Hamam, Chanakhan, to Jama Masjid Sopore. This edifice stood as a silent testament to a legacy of knowledge and cultural richness. Elder Bacha Sahib, father of Prof. Ghulam Rasul Bacha, was a man of respect, adorned with his distinctive *dastaar* and Kashmiri Phiran, embodying dignity and wisdom. He was not only a close friend of my father but also a revered figure in our community. Their bond extended beyond friendship; Bacha Sahib would invite my father on every 11th day of the lunar calendar for the sacred observance of 11 Sharif.

My first encounter with Prof. Ghulam Rasul Bacha came years later, in the 1970s, during my admission to Sopore College. Like most students, I had chosen science subjects with the ambition of becoming a doctor or engineer. But my life took an unexpected turn when Prof. Bacha, then the principal, intervened. During a chemistry class, he entered, a figure of authority and sharp intellect, and singled me out.“Charoo Sahib, yeh kus tchus Masoodi ladke?” he inquired, startling me. Moments later, I found myself standing before him, confused and fearful, as he instructed the admission in-charge to switch my subjects to Hindi, Arabic, and Philosophy.



Initially, I was bewildered and frustrated. I had no background in these subjects, and his unilateral decision felt unjust. However, when I entered his philosophy class the next day, I saw a different side of him. He addressed the class, showering blessings on me, declaring his gratitude toward my late father, Ghulam Ahmad Masoodi, his first teacher who had taught him the basics of language and knowledge. He saw my education as a way to repay the debt he owed my father. This moment marked the beginning of a transformative relationship.



Prof. Bacha envisioned a unique combination of disciplines for me, emphasizing the importance of languages and philosophy over the saturated fields of medicine and engineering. His wisdom proved prescient.



Prof. Bacha's dedication to education extended beyond individuals. He was a visionary who laid the foundation of the MET educational initiative in Sopore. Despite facing severe criticism and baseless allegations, including being labeled a non-believer, he persevered. Tragically, those who once opposed him later claimed credit for his accomplishments, even orchestrating the unjust termination of his daughter's services at MET, a position she had earned through merit.



Looking back, I see Prof. Ghulam Rasul Bacha not just as an educator but as a sculptor of human potential. His ability to see beyond immediate circumstances, his courage to challenge norms, and his relentless pursuit of excellence have left an indelible mark on my life. Today, I stand as Dr. Rafiq Masoodi, owing my achievements to his foresight and mentorship.



It is disheartening to witness how the legacy of this extraordinary individual has been tarnished by those who failed to understand his vision. Yet, his contributions to education, his unwavering belief in nurturing talent, and his role as a transformative leader remain unparalleled. Prof. Bacha was not just a teacher; he was an institution, a beacon of hope, and a force of change.



In gratitude and reverence, I acknowledge that whatever I am today, I owe it to Prof. Ghulam Rasul Bacha, the son of Khwaja Nooruddin Bacha of Sufi Hamam, Chanakhan, Sopore. His life and work remind us of the profound impact one visionary individual can have on countless lives, shaping not just careers but destinies.