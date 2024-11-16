Indian Gov't Directs Security Forces To Restore Order In Manipur Amid Violence

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) by Peerzada Arshad Hamid

NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Indian government, yesterday, directed security forces deployed in Manipur, to take necessary steps, to restore order and peace, in the trouble-torn north-eastern state.

The directions have been issued by the home ministry, citing the fragile security scenario in Manipur, for the past few days.

“Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict, have been indulging in violence, leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order,” reads a statement, issued by the home ministry.“All security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace.”

The ministry said, strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities.

“Important cases have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), for effective investigation,” the ministry said.“The public are requested to maintain peace, not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces, to maintain law and order in the state.”

NIA is India's anti-terror probe agency.

A fresh cycle of violence erupted in the state days ago, after a tribal woman of the Kuki community was allegedly fired upon, and subsequently burned to death, after gunmen from the opposite Meitei community resorted to arson in Zairawn Hmar village of Jiribam district.

The police said, they killed 11 militants in a gunfight, after they attacked a police station and adjoining paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force camp in the district.

Separately, two elderly men were killed and six of a family, three women and three children of the Meitei community were kidnapped by suspected militants in the district.

Officials yesterday said, police found six bodies believed to be those of the abducted. While three bodies were traced on Friday evening, three more were recovered yesterday afternoon.

Media reports said, protesters yesterday barged into the homes of at least two local ministers and three lawmakers in Imphal, and destroyed property. The protesters were demanding action against the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, a curfew was imposed in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, last night, and Internet services were suspended in seven districts, following the eruption of fresh protests.

On Thursday, India's federal government imposed the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), in new areas of the state.

AFSPA gives extraordinary powers to the troops, such as shooting a person on mere suspicion.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 last year, when large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community, for a scheduled tribe status, designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups, which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

Last year, the ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei group and the tribal Kuki minority displaced over 60,000 people.

More than 5,000 weapons were stolen from various police stations and other places in the state.

From both communities, armed men calling themselves“village defence volunteers” are often attacking each other and government forces.

The state has been witnessing gunfights and killings between these rival armed groups. Violence so far has claimed over 200 lives and injured over 1,100.

Efforts by the federal government to restore peace in the state, have, so far, not yielded the desired results.– NNN-XINHUA