Sybiha To Visit New York To Address UN Security Council
11/16/2024 9:10:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will attend a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, November 18 to discuss Russia's war.
According to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York, the UN Security Council will be chaired by UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy.
The meeting under the agenda item“Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine” is timed to coincide with the 1000th day of Russia's full-scale war.
It will begin at approximately 15:30 Eastern American time (22:30 Kyiv time).
As Ukrinform reported, the United Kingdom took over the presidency of the UN Security Council in November. Earlier, the country's permanent representative to the UN, Barbara Woodward, said that on November 18, David Lammy would chair a meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
