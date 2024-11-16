Yemen's Houthis Claim Hitting“Vital Target” In Israel With Drones

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Nov 17 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said, they launched a bomb-laden drone attack on Israel's southern city of Eilat, yesterday, hitting a“vital target.”

“In support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance forces (Hamas and Hezbollah), we carried out a military operation targeting a vital target ... with a number of drones,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a televised statement.

“The operation hit the target successfully,” he said in the statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The spokesperson vowed to launch more against Israeli cities and Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea, until“Israeli aggression on Gaza and southern Lebanon” stops.

As usual, the Israeli regime has not confirmed the alleged attack on its port city.

Since Nov, last year, the Houthis have been conducting rocket and drone attacks on Israel and“Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.– NNN-SABA

