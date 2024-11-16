Palestine President Condemns Settler Attack In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Nov 17 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian presidency, yesterday, condemned a settler attack on Palestinian homes, and the burning of in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Presidential spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, denounced the violence, describing it as acts of“terrorism” and urging for international response to stop Israeli“aggression on Gaza first.”

He added that, Israel's ongoing“criminality and terrorism” and disregard for international law is driven by continuous U.S. support through aid, weapons, and backing.

He affirmed that the Palestinian people would remain“steadfast in the face of occupation and its crimes,” standing firm on their land and holding onto their sacred sites and rights. He reiterated that, continued violence and attacks would not bring security or stability to the region.

Yesterday morning, Israeli settlers attacked homes in the town of Beit Furik, burning three vehicles and agricultural rooms, according to Palestinian sources.

As the usual case, no Israeli regime's comment has been issued, regarding these barbaric incidents.

The West Bank has been witnessing escalating tensions since Oct 7, last year, which have resulted in the killing of over 770 Palestinians by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.– NNN-WAFA