Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 14th Nov 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,240.9 1.3% 44.2% RSISX USD Index 2,203.4 1.3% 44.2%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d* 18,684.1 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 6 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d* 14.2 # of Traded Comp. / OTC 62 / 1 Traded Shares (mn)/d* 63,748 # of Companies (Up) 24 Total Trades (#/d)* 5,463 # of Companies (Down) 24 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 21,927 # of Companies (Not changed) 14 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 16,611 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 7 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 0.710 44.9% -43.2% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.290 16.0% -88.8% Modern Construction Mat. (UCM) IMCM 0.600 15.4% 1.7% Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod. ABAP 5.230 14.9% 423.0% Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.540 12.5% 42.1% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac. IKLV 2.890 -22.7% 80.6% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 21.000 -16.0% 76.5% Iraqi for Carton Man. IICM 2.100 -12.5% 101.9% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM) BLAD 0.110 -8.3% -15.4% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.300 -8.0% -2.1% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 3,506.8 2,656.6 18.9% Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM) BINI 3,314.6 2,511.0 17.9% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 2,828.7 2,143.0 15.3% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 1,896.9 1,437.1 10.2% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 1,670.7 1,265.6 9.0%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,925 14,541.0 11,015.9 78.5% Telecom 418 1,677.9 1,271.1 9.1% Industry 1,320 1,406.5 1,065.5 7.6% Agriculture 394 585.2 443.3 3.2% Hotels&Tourism 126 234.0 177.3 1.3% Services 132 63.7 48.2 0.3% Insurance 30 6.4 4.9 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 5,345 18,514.6 14,026.2 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange



ISX announced that on Nov. 12, 2024, the deposit operations for the second issuance of Enjaz bonds began in the deposit center. The bonds will be launched for trading starting Dec. 3, 2024, on the bond platform. The price change will be 5% according to the table received from the CBI. The bonds will trade from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm.

A cross transaction occurred on 7.3 bn shares of Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI) on Nov. 11, valued at IQD3.3 bn and corresponding to 2.9% of BINI's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 49.5 bn shares of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) on Nov. 13, valued at IQD3.5 bn and corresponding to 19.8% of BIME's capital.

Asiacell (TASC) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2023, starting Nov. 10. The company decided in its recent AGM (Oct. 19) to distribute IQD1.0 cash dividend per share, corresponding to an 8.8% dividend yield. The branches of the National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) mentioned in the announcement will be ready to distribute dividends during official working hours.

Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq (BCOI) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 17% bonus issue to IQD292.5 bn.

Ishtar Gate For e-Payment Systems and Services (FISH) started trading in the OTC on Nov. 11.

Al Mal Islamic Investment Bank (BMAL) will start trading in the Non-Regular Market (NRM) on Nov. 17. The opening price will be free for the first three sessions.

The ISC has approved the request of Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) to have a four-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 114.3% rights issue to IQD15.0 bn starting from Nov. 2, 2024. AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares other than the election of new board members.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Original shares of Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) resumed trading on Nov. 14 after holding its AGM on Nov. 12 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 20% rights issue.

New shares of Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq (BCOI) from the capital increase through a 17% bonus issue to IQD292.5 bn will resume trading on Nov. 17. National Islamic Bank (BNAI) will resume trading on Nov. 17 after holding its AGM on Nov. 9 in which they discussed and approved electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Cihan Bank (BCIH) starting Nov. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 15 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD355.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through a 6.8% rights issue and a 5.9% bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) starting Nov. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 16 to discuss and approve electing new board members.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Nov. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 16 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing four original and four alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Nov. 13 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 18 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Al Ansari Islamic Bank (BANS) starting Jan. 5, 2025 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 9, 2025 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.