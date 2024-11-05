Indian Army Hosts 'East Tech 2024' For Defence Innovation In Eastern Command

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 5 (KNN) Indian Army's Eastern Command is set to host 'East Tech 2024', a two-day weapons and equipment starting Tuesday, aimed at addressing operational challenges and showcasing advanced military technologies. The event will be held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

The exhibition serves as a strategic for collaboration between the Indian and the nation's defence sector, including MSMEs, DRDO, defence public sector undertakings, research organisations, and academic institutions.

It offers Indian manufacturers and start-ups an opportunity to demonstrate their latest advancements in defence technologies.

Organised in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), the event will feature exhibitions and live demonstrations designed to enhance attendees' technological knowledge.

Participants will be exposed to state-of-the-art technologies and commercial off-the-shelf solutions that could potentially address the dynamic requirements of the eastern sector.

The exhibition aligns with India's 'Raksha Atmanirbharta' initiative, which emphasises self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

By bringing together various stakeholders, including start-ups, major companies, and research institutions, East Tech 2024 aims to facilitate the development of future-ready solutions for national defence while promoting indigenous technological innovation in the military sector.

(KNN Bureau)