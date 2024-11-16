World's Largest Coral Hidden For 300 Years Discovered In The Solomon Islands

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A groundbreaking discovery by National Geographic Society's Pristine Seas team has unveiled the world's largest known coral colony, measuring an astonishing 112 by 105 feet, larger than a blue whale. The announcement was made on November 14, following an October 2024 expedition to the Solomon Islands aimed at studying ocean health.

“This discovery rekindles our sense of awe and wonder about the ocean.“Finding this mega coral is like discovering the tallest tree on Earth,” said Enric Sala, National Geographic Explorer in Residence and founder of Pristine Seas, via email, the geography explorer said.

The coral colony, identified as Pavona clavus or shoulder blade coral, is so vast that it can be seen from space. Its dimensions and vibrant hues of brown, yellow, red, pink, and blue make it a marvel of marine biology. Yet, it remained hidden for centuries until this recent serendipitous find, the report added.

A serendipitous find

The mega coral , located 42 feet underwater, was discovered just as the team prepared to move to another section of the Solomon Islands.“It was really serendipitous.“It was found the night before we were moving to another section,” Molly Timmers, the expedition's lead scientist, was quoted as saying by the publication.

The coral, estimated to be around 300 years old, is composed of nearly a billion genetically identical coral polyps functioning together as one organism, the report further stated.

“We hope this inspires more protections for marine habitats in the Solomon Islands,” said Timmers, emphasizing the role local communities can play in preserving their underwater ecosystems.

Without scuba or snorkeling equipment, many locals had assumed the coral was merely a rock.“There's this Western belief that we have seen all of our [coastal] waters,” added Timmers.“But many people don't have the masks and snorkels to actually put their heads in the water to see it.”