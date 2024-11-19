China And Pakistan To Conduct Joint Anti-Terrorism Drills

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

China's of Defense announced on Tuesday that it will deploy to Pakistan for a joint anti-terrorism military exercise from late November to mid-December.

The exercise aims to enhance military cooperation and strengthen the joint counterterrorism capabilities of both nations.

According to Global Times, this is the eighth iteration of the China-Pakistan joint military exercises, designed to solidify and deepen practical exchanges and military cooperation while bolstering counterterrorism effectiveness.

This year's exercise, themed“Joint Strike and Elimination Operations Against Terrorism,” will include mixed-level joint training programs to improve operational readiness and coordination.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense stated that the exercise will simulate real combat scenarios, focusing on planning and executing military drills that reflect practical battle conditions.

China has thousands of citizens working in Pakistan, and their safety remains a significant concern for Beijing. After two Chinese engineers were killed at Karachi Airport in recent weeks, China emphasized the need for Islamabad to allow Chinese security forces to protect its nationals in Pakistan.

Chinese nationals working on major projects, particularly in Balochistan's mining sector, are often targeted by separatist groups.

The joint exercise comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region, fueled by the activities of separatist and terrorist groups. The increased cooperation between China and Pakistan highlights their shared concerns over regional instability and their commitment to addressing these security challenges.

However, the presence of such groups in the region continues to strain relations between governments and local populations. Beijing's push for greater security for its nationals in Pakistan could deepen local grievances, potentially leading to further unrest and complicating counterterrorism efforts.

A coordinated approach involving both military action and addressing socio-economic issues is crucial for long-term stability in the region.

