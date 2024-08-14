Russian defense ministry reports clashes with Ukrainian forces continue in Kursk region

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, ongoing clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces were reported in the Kursk region. According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian made several attempts to advance deeper into Russian territory over the past day, but these efforts were successfully repelled by Russian forces. The most intense fighting occurred near the settlements of Obschy Kolodez, Kauchuk, and Alexeevsky. Russian troops notably thwarted an attack by Ukraine’s 82nd Paratrooper Brigade in the direction of Martynovka.



Additional skirmishes were reported near Mikhaylovka, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Oleshni, Sudzha, Nikolayevka, and Ozerki. The ministry also claimed that Ukrainian forces suffered significant casualties, with hundreds reported injured and several servicemen captured. Russian aviation and rocket forces targeted Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy region, specifically in Miropole, Mogritsa, and Petrushevka.



In a separate development, authorities in the Russia-controlled city of Lysychansk accused Ukraine of targeting a civilian bus, resulting in one death and 31 injuries. They alleged that cluster munitions were used in the attack, severely injuring 18 people, including a child.



Meanwhile, Ukraine's commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, asserted that Ukrainian forces have captured approximately 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) of Russia’s Kursk region. In a video posted on Telegram, Syrskyi stated, “We continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Kursk region. Currently, we control about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory.” This statement followed intensified Ukrainian shelling and an infantry incursion supported by tanks and armored vehicles near Sudzha on the night of August 5-6.

MENAFN14082024000045015839ID1108552768