Tesla recalls 2,431 Cybertrucks

(MENAFN) Tesla is recalling 2,431 Cybertrucks in the United States due to a problem with the vehicles' drive inverter, which could increase the risk of a crash. The recall affects Cybertrucks built between November 6, 2023, and July 30, 2024, equipped with metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) in the drive inverter. According to the recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue could cause the drive inverter to stop generating torque when the accelerator is pressed, leading to a loss of propulsion and a heightened risk of collision.



Tesla stated it would replace the faulty drive inverters at no cost to customers. The issue came to light in August after a customer reported a loss of propulsion in a Cybertruck, an incident that first occurred on July 31. Upon further investigation, Tesla identified a higher-than-expected failure rate for MOSFET-equipped inverters and opted to recall the affected vehicles. Tesla has assured that no crashes, injuries, or fatalities have been linked to the problem.



This recall is part of a broader trend, with Tesla issuing six Cybertruck recalls this year, addressing other issues like accelerator pedal malfunctions, bed trim adhesion problems, and front windshield wiper failures. Last month, the company also recalled over 27,000 Cybertrucks in the US due to rearview camera issues that could affect driver visibility. Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck in 2023 after delays related to production and battery supply.

