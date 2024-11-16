Bizarre! Gujarat Man Declared Dead Shows Up At His Own Memorial Service

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Call it bizarre or shocking, a man in Gujarat – believed to be dead and mourned by his family – walked into his memorial service, reported India Today.

According to the report, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Brijesh Suthar from Mehsana district, who reappeared alive after being presumed dead.

Also known as Pintu, Brijesh Suttar was reportedly struggling with mental issues and stress related to his stock ventures. Suddenly on 27 October, he vanished from his residence in Ahmedabad's Naroda. The family searched for him for days and then filed a missing person report with the Naroda police.

The police discovered an unidentified decomposed body near Sabarmati Bridge on 10 November and called the Suthar family for identification. Brijesh's brother-in-law and other relatives mistakenly identified it as Brijesh, based on the body's physique.

Following this, on 14 November the family performed the last rites and organised a memorial service in Vijapur.

Brijesh reappears:

With relatives and friends gathered to mourn, Brijesh unexpectedly walked into the ceremony alive and well.

The reappearance of Brijesh left both the family and police puzzled.

"When Brijesh did not return home, we searched everywhere and filed a police complaint," IT quoted his mother as explaining. "Later, the police showed us a body, and due to its swollen condition, we misidentified it as Brijesh."

The police even confirmed that the unidentified body was found as an unclaimed corpse and underwent a postmortem examination before being handed over to the Suthar family.

Meanwhile, the Naroda police have reopened the investigation now into the body that was misidentified as Brijesh's.

