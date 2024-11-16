‘Best Tourist Village’: Rajasthan Dy CM Visits Devmali Village

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 16 (IANS) Deputy Chief Diya Kumari on Saturday visited Devmali village in Masuda of Rajasthan's Beawar district.

Devmali has recently been declared the best village by the Central and is world-famous for keeping its centuries-old traditions alive. None of the more than five hundred houses in this village has a concrete roof. People in the village also do not lock their houses. The crime rate of the village is zero. It is believed that Lord Devnarayan blessed this village many years back.

“Devmali village is still keeping our centuries-old traditions alive. It is the responsibility of all of us that every possible effort should be made for the development of this village and basic facilities should be developed for the tourists coming here,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier, local women welcomed the deputy Chief Minister with traditional songs. She also sat near a stove with the rural women and had food.

Later, she also visited the temple of Lord Devnarayan located on the hill of the village where the local MLA demanded a ropeway for the temple and a four-lane road from Beawar to Masuda for the devotees.

The villagers told the Deputy Chief Minister about the lack of mobile towers and connectivity, on which she immediately gave directions to the administrative officers present on the spot.