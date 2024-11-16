Ukraine President Zelenskyy Rejects Scholz-Putin Dialogue: 'There Will Be No Minsk Deals What We Need Is Real Peace'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed strong concern over the recent phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir , warning that such dialogues could weaken efforts to isolate Moscow diplomatically. Zelenskyy, who has been a vocal advocate for Ukraine 's and resistance to Russian aggression, criticized the call as a“Pandora's box” that could lead to more discussions that ultimately undermine Ukraine's position in the ongoing war .

Zelenskyy's warnings on weakened isolation

Zelenskyy described the call between Scholz and Putin as exactly what the Russian leader had been seeking for some time - to chip away at his international isolation.“Now there may be other conversations, other calls. Just a lot of words. And this is exactly what Putin has long wanted: it is extremely important for him to weaken his isolation,” Zelenskyy said.

Criticism of past diplomatic efforts

Zelenskyy further criticized the notion of returning to past diplomatic agreements, such as the Minsk accords, which he believes allowed Russia to continue its aggressive policies without facing consequences. "This allowed Russia to change nothing in its policy, to do nothing substantial, and ultimately it led to this war," Zelenskyy remarked.

Warning against fruitless peace talks

The Ukrainian President warned that Ukraine would not entertain any more fruitless peace talks, particularly those that could lead to an agreement similar to the Minsk agreements, which have been widely criticized for failing to stop Russian aggression. "We understand all these challenges now. We know how to act. And we want to warn everyone: there will be no Minsk-3; what we need is real peace."