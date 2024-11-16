(MENAFN) A briefing paper prepared for Ukraine's of Defense has suggested that the country could potentially develop crude nuclear weapons by raiding its own nuclear reactors, should the US decide to halt military aid. According to the report, authored by the National Institute for Strategic Studies and published by the Center for Army, Conversion, and Disarmament Studies, creating a basic atomic bomb today would be less difficult than it was during the Manhattan Project 80 years ago.



Although Ukraine lacks the capability to enrich uranium—a key step in producing modern nuclear weapons—the report highlights that the country’s nine active nuclear reactors contain an estimated seven tons of plutonium. This plutonium could be used to create bombs similar to the "Fat Man" device dropped on Nagasaki in 1945. The report claims that the plutonium stockpiled in Ukraine’s reactors is enough for hundreds of tactical warheads with yields of several kilotons, potentially powerful enough to destroy significant Russian military and industrial sites.



The briefing also notes that the nuclear yield of such bombs would be unpredictable due to the different isotopes of plutonium involved. While the report is academic, it has been shared with Ukraine’s deputy defense minister and will be discussed in an upcoming defense conference.



The possibility of nuclear weapons development in Ukraine raises concerns, especially given Russia’s nuclear doctrine, which allows for the use of such weapons in the event of an attack on its territory or state infrastructure. The threat of Russian nuclear retaliation has been a key factor in preventing NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict, according to NATO’s military committee chief, Admiral Rob Bauer.



However, Ukrainian officials, including President Zelensky, have denied any intent to develop nuclear weapons. A Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated that Ukraine is not pursuing nuclear armament.

