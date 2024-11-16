Erdogan announces Trukey`s readiness to initiate cross-border mission in Syria

(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Türkiye is prepared to launch further military operations in Syria due to ongoing instability in the region. Since 2016, Türkiye has carried out several cross-border operations, including Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Olive Branch (2018), and Operation Peace Spring (2019), mainly targeting areas controlled by the Kurdish Union Party (PYD) and its affiliated militia, the People’s Defense Units (YPG). These groups are seen by Ankara as terrorists, linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).



In a statement from Baku on Wednesday, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's intention to establish a 30-kilometer security zone in northern Syria to address the ongoing threat from these Kurdish militant groups. He emphasized that military and intelligence operations are ongoing, aimed at eradicating terrorism along the Turkish-Syrian border. Erdogan also noted that instability in northern Syria continues to provide a fertile ground for terror organizations, which poses a significant security risk to Türkiye.



While reiterating Türkiye's right to defend itself, Erdogan expressed hope for improving relations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He stressed that Türkiye is not seeking to undermine Syria's territorial integrity, but rather to eliminate the threat posed by terrorist organizations operating along their shared border. Erdogan called on Assad to take action to create a safer environment in Syria and to resolve the issues surrounding terrorist groups in the region.

