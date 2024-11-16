Croatia greenlights acquisition of Turkish Bayraktar drones

(MENAFN) Croatia has approved the purchase of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones for its Defense Ministry, officials announced.



At a government meeting on Thursday, approval was granted for the ministry to allocate state budget funds for maintaining Rafale aircraft. Decisions were also made regarding the procurement of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial system and preparatory steps for acquiring Leopard tanks.



The USD95 million package includes the drones and training in Turkey. Defense Minister Ivan Anusic highlighted the importance and urgency of the procurement.



"The Armed Forces of the Republic of Croatia expressed the need for priority and urgent procurement of the armed Bayraktar TB2 system, and the company submitted an informative offer and a proposal for the Bayraktar TB2 configuration based on the 'total package' model. The configuration is based on six aircraft equipped with electro-optical cameras for reconnaissance, including the initial set of weapons, and ensures double radio coverage of the entire territory of Croatia in stationary and mobile version," stated Anusic.



The package comprises a command and control center, a training simulator, ground monitoring and control stations, ground data stations, an initial set of spare parts sufficient for 4,000 flight hours, maintenance tools, and a warranty lasting two years or until 4,000 flight hours. It also includes the deployment of experts to Croatia for two years, training in Turkey, and transportation of the entire package to Croatia.

