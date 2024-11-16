Spain`s anti-fraud law enforcement officer discovered with EUR20 million following drug bust

(MENAFN) Spain's former chief in charge of the economic crimes unit has been arrested after investigators uncovered €20 million ($21.2 million) hidden in the walls of his home. Oscar Sanchez Gil, who was detained last week alongside 15 other individuals, is linked to the country’s largest-ever cocaine seizure. The came one month after authorities intercepted 13 tons of cocaine concealed in a shipment of bananas at the southern port of Algeciras. This shipment, originating from Ecuador, marked the largest drug haul ever seized in Spain and the second-largest in the EU.



Investigations into the shipment revealed ties between Sanchez Gil and the drug traffickers, prompting a search of his home near Madrid. In addition to the €20 million discovered in the walls, officers found €1 million in his office. Sanchez Gil’s partner, also a police officer, was among those arrested. The charges against the suspects include drug trafficking, bribery, money laundering, corruption, and involvement in a criminal organization.



Sanchez Gil, who had previously worked in the narcotics division before leading the anti-fraud and money-laundering unit, allegedly used his position to establish connections with international criminal groups, helping them bypass surveillance at Spanish ports. The money found at his property is believed to be linked to these criminal activities rather than the recent cocaine bust. Authorities believe Sanchez Gil may have been working with drug traffickers for at least five years. His suspicious activities had already raised concerns within the police, leading to phone taps prior to his arrest.



The European Union has become a key target for cocaine traffickers, with record drug seizures occurring at its borders for six consecutive years. Last year, Spain intercepted 100 tons of cocaine, more than double the amount seized in 2022. The EU’s largest drug seizure occurred in June when German and Dutch authorities confiscated 35.5 tons of cocaine in Hamburg and Rotterdam.

