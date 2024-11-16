Dragon Boat Races During Water Festival In Cambodia Ends With Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Nov 16 (IANS) Dragon boat races during the traditional Water Festival in Cambodia came to an end successfully here Saturday evening, attracting huge crowds of visitors.

King Norodom Sihamoni, accompanied by Prime Hun Manet and other dignitaries, attended the closing ceremony and presented trophies to the fastest and most beautiful boats in the three-day regatta, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bou Chumserey, Vice Chairman of the boat-racing technical control committee, said a total of 348 boats with about 22,000 oarsmen took part in the annual regatta, which saw participants racing their boats along a 1.7-km stretch of the Tonle Sap River that runs in front of the Royal Palace in the capital Phnom Penh.

"Thanks to Cambodia's full peace and political stability, people from across the country have travelled to Phnom Penh to celebrate the Water Festival," he said in a speech at the closing event.

He said boat racing, which was the centrepiece of the Water Festival, had been conducted smoothly during the festival's three-day period.

Chumserey said boat racing was to honour the strength of the powerful Khmer marine forces during the ancient Khmer Empire in the late 11th century.

He added that the festival was also to mark the unique reversal flow of the Tonle Sap River that connects the Tonle Sap Lake with the Mekong River.

The Water Festival is one of the most joyful festivals in the Southeast Asian country. Besides viewing the regatta during the daytime, festival-goers can enjoy the procession of illuminated floats, fireworks and concerts at nighttime.

Rith Vira, a 40-year-old boat racer from southeastern Kampong Cham province, said his boat has 73 crew members and it was the second time he took part in the popular festival.

"I'm very happy to participate in dragon boat races this year because this event is essential to safeguarding and preserving our ancient culture and tradition," he told Xinhua.

Pheng Sreychan, a 41-year-old spectator, said she has never lost her excitement in watching boat racing although she has viewed it many times.

"I'm delighted to celebrate the Water Festival because it's our beautiful culture and tradition," she told Xinhua. "I urge people to give support to the Water Festival and come to visit it in the next years because it is very happy.