Football: Trio Leave Spain Squad, Barrios Gets Call-Up For Nations League Clash With Swiss

Madrid (Spain), Nov 16 (IANS) Real Sociedad pair Mikel Oyarzabal and Martin Zubimendi, along with Villarreal winger Alex Baena, have left the Spain squad following Friday night's 2-1 win in Denmark in the Nations League. The trio will not to Tenerife for Monday's match against Switzerland, which has now lost significance as Spain have secured their place in the knockout stage of the Nations League, while Switzerland have no chance of finishing second.

Zubimendi and Baena both experienced physical issues during the second half of Friday's game and had to be substituted, with Zubimendi suffering a groin injury and Baena injuring his ankle. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) explained, "With the next game so close, it has been decided to release both players to avoid any risks."

Oyarzabal, who scored Spain's opening goal in the game, also received a yellow card and is suspended for Monday's match. The RFEF has allowed him to return to his club, which is set to play a rescheduled Copa del Rey tie against fifth-tier side Jove Espanyol on Thursday night, reports Xinhua.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has called Atletico Madrid under-21 midfielder Pablo Barrios into the squad to provide cover after he played in the U-21s' 0-0 draw with England on Friday.

Spain have earlier lost striker Nico Williams for the match against Denmark due to an injury. Real Sociedad player Sergio Gomez, who was part of the Olympic gold medal-winning side, had come in as a replacement.

Athletic Club player Williams sustained a left sacroiliac contusion that left him out of the squad for the last La Liga match against Girona FC. The injury occurred after a blow during the first half of the Europa League clash. The player played the entire match and was decisive in the victory over AZ Alkmaar.