Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 43,799
Date
11/16/2024 7:16:50 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression, which has been ongoing on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 43,712 martyrs in addition to 103,258 wounded, most of whom are children and women.
In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of health in the Gaza Strip said that over the past 24 hours, the Occupation committed three massacres against families in Gaza, where 35 martyrs and 111 wounded were transferred to hospitals.
The statement noted that thousands of other victims are still under the rubble of destroyed buildings across all areas as ambulance and civil defense crews were not able to reach them.
MENAFN16112024000063011010ID1108892744
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.