Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 43,799

Gaza: The death toll from the Israeli aggression, which has been ongoing on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 43,712 martyrs in addition to 103,258 wounded, most of whom are children and women.

In a statement, the Palestinian of in the Gaza Strip said that over the past 24 hours, the committed three massacres against families in Gaza, where 35 martyrs and 111 wounded were transferred to hospitals.

The statement noted that thousands of other are still under the rubble of destroyed buildings across all areas as ambulance and civil defense crews were not able to reach them.