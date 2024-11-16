Attempt Being Made To Change Faith Of Tribes: VP Dhankhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 16 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed on Saturday that attempts are being made to change the faith of tribes in a planned manner, who symbolise the bravery of India.

“There is a planned attempt to change the faith of the tribes by luring them. I consider this a malicious attempt. Attempts are also being made to change their faith by talking sweetly, pretending to be their well-wishers, luring and tempting them. Their cultural heritage is our country's foundation. When the foundation is shaken, no building remains safe. The process of luring and attracting people in a conspiratorial manner which I am seeing in the country needs to be curbed,” said the Vice President while addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Vidyalaya premises in Udaipur.

He said that tribal culture should be respected at the national and international levels.“Wherever I go, I get mesmerised by the tribal style, their culture, their music, their tribal characteristics, their talent, sports, whatever it may be,” said the Vice President.

Highlighting the contribution of Birsa Munda, the Vice President said:“What Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji did for the freedom of the country, for the tribes, for the soil is unimaginable. He was the person who told us that 'water, forest, land' – these are not words, they are a way of life.”

He added that his teachings explain the importance of sustainable living and respect for the environment.

“The tribal community is one that does not take even a particle more than its need. Tribal people teach us what is environment, what is Indigenous life, what is the meaning of family and what is the duty of a person,” he said.

He added that Droupadi Murmu's assumption of the post of President is a symbol of tribal pride, adding that it is also a symbol of inclusiveness and diversity of the Indian democracy.