MVA’S ‘Vote Jihad’ Will Face Strong Defeat In Assembly Elections: Kirit Somaiya (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday lashed out at the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) over its 'vote jihad' in the run-up to Maharashtra Assembly and also took pointed swipes at SS (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for 'abandoning' his erstwhile Hindutva ideology in hunger for power.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the senior BJP leader in Maharashtra said that the 'vote jihad' was very much a reality and was part of a co-ordinated gameplan by INDIA bloc to corner Muslim votes.

He also hit out at the INDIA bloc for its alleged nod to 17 demands of the Muslim Ulema Board and cautioned that this time their 'plot to corner Muslim votes' will fail as the alliance will meet a crushing defeat at the hands of MahaYuti.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: The issue of "vote jihad" has come to the forefront in Maharashtra. Is there a deliberate attempt to fan certain rhetoric or are Muslims being used to further a certain propaganda? Do you believe "vote jihad" is happening in Maharashtra?

Kirit Somaiya: The vote jihad has been planned by certain Maulanas, the Muslim Personal Law Board, the Ulema Council, and the Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh. They are working as a team for Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray. Maulana Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani releases a video message every day. Two days ago, he delivered a speech stating that Muslims supporting the BJP should face a social boycott.

He called other Muslims to stop associating with them who voted for BJP and also change their names to Ghanshyam Das. In another speech, he declared that every vote should go against the "oppressors," specifically targeting the BJP while overtly urging people to align with Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray.

There's another angle to this so-called vote jihad - hundreds of crores of rupees are allegedly being directed from abroad into Malgaon in the 'unnamed' account of Siraj Mohammad. Additionally, the Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh is propagating these efforts. I have complained to the Election Commission, and they are investigating the matter.

IANS: It has been reported that the All India Ulema Board has been guaranteed Muslims, 10% reservation in MVA regime. How do you perceive this?

Kirit Somaiya: It's all interconnected. The Muslim Ulema Board has 17 demands, but this so-called board has neither a bank account nor an office. It's essentially a paper organization created by Rahul Gandhi. We verified this-no income tax returns have ever been filed.

The Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh claims to be a federation of Muslim NGOs, yet it has a mere turnover of Rs 500 in its account while organising 4,000 events. This entire 10 per cent reservation matter is part of Rahul Gandhi's strategy.

IANS: Observing these developments, do you think there is a possibility of projecting a Muslim as the chief minister face in Maharashtra?

Kirit Somaiya: Anything is possible. Uddhav Thackeray, who once donned saffron, could wear green tomorrow. He might even become "Maulana Uddhav Thackeray" if it serves his ambitions. But the people of Maharashtra have awakened this time. The Muslim vote jihad that worked during the Lok Sabha elections will not succeed in the Assembly polls.

IANS: The MVA seems to be courting Muslims for government formation. Is that their strategy?

Kirit Somaiya: Their aim is purely to win on the strength of Muslim votes. But as Yogi Adityanath aptly said, "Batoge to katoge." Prime Minister Modi emphasises unity, and the people of Maharashtra have embraced this. Rahul Gandhi's "vote jihad" will face a strong defeat this time.

IANS: Regarding the Waqf Bill, Uddhav Thackeray claims to stand with Hindutva, yet his faction opposes the bill. How do you view this?

Kirit Somaiya: As I said earlier, Uddhav Thackeray has now donned the circular cap. Tomorrow, he might openly rebrand himself as "Maulana Uddhav Thackeray." Nothing would surprise me anymore.

IANS: Nawab Malik is contesting elections and the BJP has said that it won't campaign for him.

Kirit Somaiya: There's no question of supporting anyone associated with Dawood or involved in crores of rupees in money laundering. Such individuals are enemies of the nation. Nawab Malik will be defeated. Even if Ajit Pawar negotiates on his behalf, we will ensure the victory of Maha Yuti's Suresh also known as Bullet Patil from that constituency.