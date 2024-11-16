Advanced Dental Arts Welcomes New Patients With Exclusive Specials And Flexible Financial Options

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Quincy, MA – Advanced Arts is excited to announce exclusive special offers for new patients in Quincy and Norwell. With a focus on providing exceptional dental care and ensuring patient comfort, these offers are designed to make quality dental services more accessible to the community.



Special Offers for New Patients



Advanced Dental Arts is offering several attractive specials for new patients:



.Dental Implants: Enjoy a free initial consultation valued at $300, and take advantage of the reduced price of $3,999 for dental implant abutment and crown, originally $4,900.



.Invisalign Treatment: Benefit from a free initial consultation worth $150 and receive orthodontic records and an Invisalign treatment plan for only $300, down from $500. The complete Invisalign treatment is available for $5,999, a significant reduction from the original $7,100 price.



.Headache Treatment: A comprehensive full face 3D scan and muscle screening is available for just $300, reduced from $800.



.Sleep Apnea Treatment: Get a full face 3D scan and airway screening for $300, originally priced at $500, and a home sleep test with professional interpretation for $250, down from $500.



Flexible Financial Options



To ensure dental care is affordable, Advanced Dental Arts accepts most dental insurance plans and offers a variety of payment methods, including cash, check, credit card, CareCredit, and Citi Health, providing flexible options for all patients.



A Welcoming and Comfortable Environment



Dr. Chan and his team are committed to making every dental visit as enjoyable as possible. The modern dental office is equipped with amenities designed to enhance comfort, such as neck and back pillows, Bluetooth headphones, and a selection of refreshments, including coffee, tea, and snacks. Patients can also enjoy free Wi-Fi, iPads, and access to Amazon Prime TV and Music during their visit.



About Advanced Dental Arts



Under the leadership of Dr. Nathaniel Chan, Advanced Dental Arts is recognized for its compassionate care and comprehensive dental services. With locations in Quincy and Norwell, the practice offers a wide array of services, from preventive and restorative dentistry to cosmetic and emergency care. The dedicated team is committed to empowering patients with the knowledge and tools necessary for achieving and maintaining

a healthy, beautiful smile.



For more information about the new patient specials or to schedule an appointment, please contact

Advanced Dental Arts directly.



