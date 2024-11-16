Zelensky: UAH 775B Slated In Next Year's Budget For Drone Manufacture

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Ukrainian budget for 2025 lays down UAH 775 billion for the production of Ukrainian drones.

The head of state said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"In our budget for 2025, UAH 775 billion is provided for Ukrainian drones and domestic defense orders. This money is already there, plus guaranteed funding from partners," Zelensky said.

According to the president, active work on the missile program is also underway. Currently, Zelensky assures, tests of four types of missiles are in progress. As for naval drones, Ukraine has long moved from the testing stage to practically destroying Russian warships of the Black Sea fleet.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian drones' production capacity in 2024 increased more than tenfold year-on-year.

Photo: President's Office