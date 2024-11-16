Israeli Occupation Aggression On Lebanon Resulted In 1.2 Mln Displaced - Report

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Ongoing Israeli on Lebanon have resulted in the displacement of at least 1.2 million persons, 200,000 of whom moved to refugee centers, a Lebanese report revealed on Saturday.

This was mentioned in the report about relief and food aid run by the governmental emergency committee that was distributed to all governorates across Lebanon until November 8.

Lebanon is currently receiving in-kind aid, including and medical supplies, from friendly and sisterly countries, Lebanese expats and international organizations via the airport and port.

Handing out this aid is carried out through some bodies; the ministry of health, the higher commission for relief, international institutions and the emergency committee, it stated.

The emergency committee has received so far 40,662 food boxes and 15,735 hygiene bags, according to the report.

Some 17,938 relief boxes and 2,774 tents have been received, it said, noting that a big amount of them have been handed out to the displaced.

In-kind aid, which has been distributed, has met only up to 20 percent of basic needs of the total displaced, it said.

Meanwhile, Lebanese environment minister said the main duty of the emergency committee is to coordinate response to new humanitarian cases caused by Israeli occupation aggression and ensure joint action between governmental and international bodies.

The committee also works on securing insurance through boosting international cooperation, and activating mechanisms of transparency and accountability of accredited response programs implemented by government al and international bodies, he pointed out. (end)

